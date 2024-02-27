Attainable housing has become a critical issue for Northwest Florida military bases

Affordable − or attainable −housing is a critical issue facing both civilian and military leaders in Northwest Florida.

Last week local leaders met at Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County with Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind to address the two shared headaches of housing and congestion on US Highway 98.

The meeting occurred two days prior to a Santa Rosa County rezoning hearing conducted by the Board of County Commissioners. At that meeting developer Alexander Pryor provided commissioners with statistics that showed the average price of single family residential housing in the Milton area had risen from $225,000 in 2020 to $330,000 today.

Pryor, who was seeking commission approval to develop 109 "attainable housing" homes on Hickory Hammock Road in East Milton, blamed out-of-state buyers who are coming in and paying cash for homes with driving costs up and making purchasing a home "unaffordable" for medium income workers.

The homes he builds, he said, will "decrease the average project listing price to below the median for Milton."

The only way to bring down the cost of houses, according to Nicole Gislason, director of the University of West Florida's HAAS Center, is adding inventory. Pryor's slide presentation provided data indicating a severe existing housing shortage, not only in Santa Rosa County, but all over the country.

During Pryor's ultimately successful sales pitch, Santa Rosa County Commission Chairman Sam Parker brought up the round table discussion with Bauernfeind to bolster his support for the Hickory Hammock Road subdivision plan.

He said he wanted to refute continued calls to "keep the country country" by preventing homes in areas once zoned agricultural from being built on smaller lots in close proximity to one another.

"I can't listen to a lieutenant general ask me two days ago to help them with increasing density and then sit here in good conscience and vote against it tonight," he said.

The affordable housing shortage is a serious local matter, Parker said, and one that has already cost the area 1,000 Air Force jobs to bases in Arizona and Texas.

"The Secretary of the U.S. Air Force has determined there is a housing availability problem in our area," Parker said.

At least some of the Air Force recruits who are locating to Northwest Florida to work at Hurlburt or Eglin are buying homes in Milton or Pace, Parker said. This was seen by the Special Operations Command as a possible liability.

"Minutes matter," he said, explaining that Special Forces soldiers can be required to deploy within 48 hours in some cases. "When guys are having to drive an hour and a half to their base it creates a readiness problem."

While the general focused primarily on the Air Force bases at Eglin and Hurlburt, Parker said he's heard the same issue of a lack of affordable housing expressed by officers at NAS Whiting Field.

Navy leaders tell us the same thing," he said. "They need housing for these young airmen, young aviators, young sailors."

Whiting Field spokesperson Jamie Coffey said no representatives from the naval base attended the Air Force general's round table discussion and that Whiting has not turned away orders or sailors due to housing not being available in the area.

But along with supporting its military mission, Santa Rosa County faces the additional burden of securing enough housing for workers coming to take jobs at several distribution/transportation businesses soon to come on line inside the county's industrial parks.

The military is the number one economic driver in in Santa Rosa County and number two in Florida behind only tourism, Parker told those in attendance at the rezoning meeting. And the community has worked too hard to protect Whiting Field from base realignment or closure to lose it.

Among those who were in attendance at the Hurlburt Field discussion was U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. Gaetz called having the Air Force and civilian leadership come together to work on problems facing both groups a "newfound cooperation."

"For the first time in a generation I was encouraged by their commitment to working together in addressing the problems associated with protecting Northwest Florida’s military mission while simultaneously trying to protect and promote our quality of life along the Emerald Coast," he said in a news release.

The lack of affordable housing, Gaetz said, results in greater congestion on US 98 and extended commute times.

"We discussed various housing solutions with a goal of bringing our warfighters closer to their assigned place of duty in hopes of alleviating stress on the road system," Gaetz said. "Everything was on the table, from creative ways of utilizing the number of Enhanced Use Leases controlled by Eglin AFB, to encouraging more public-private partnerships for well-planned growth and development, to even influencing or amending the model the military uses for housing its troops."

An Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) program allows the Department of Defense to manage underutilized property through leasing arrangements with state or local governments or private sector organizations, according to the Veteran's Administration website.

The Okaloosa County Commission has hired a consulting firm to help the county develop a comprehensive plan to increase its stock of attainable workforce housing.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Affordable housing an issue for Northwest Florida military bases