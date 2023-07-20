Attalla police charge man in Mickey Mouse pajamas after thefts from vehicles

Mickey Mouse may have had a hand recently in catching a neighborhood thief, and perhaps teaching locals a lesson.

Earlier this month, five cars in the Stowers Hill area of Attalla were broken into. Well, nothing was actually broken.

The cars had been left unlocked, making them easy prey.

The thief took miscellaneous items like sunglasses, money and other items. One gun was even lifted.

Upset neighbors got together and found that one house had a good security system and footage of the night in question. Eureka — their suspect appeared.

The amateur sleuths spied a strange man walking down their street messing with several cars. His attire was a bit odd, but they were just happy with their find. They called the police.

Officers viewed the tape and said, “There’s Mickey Mouse pajama guy,” said Chief Dennis Walker.

A man wearing red jammies with the popular cartoon character on them was stopped earlier that same night because he was walking in the street. Attalla police officers told him he needed to get out of the road before he got hit.

The police didn’t have a hard time finding their man.

Aaron Champion, 30, of Boaz was arrested July 9, and charged with five counts of breaking and entering and one count of theft of property.

Champion was on probation at the time for similar charges and was taken to the Etowah County jail where he is still being held this week under a $30,000 surety bond, according to officials.

Champion told police he was going to a job interview and was walking at night from Boaz because it was cooler – in his Mickey Mouse pajamas.

Walker said they have had a few car break-ins this year where people just left their cars unlocked, but it’s not a huge problem.

Moral of the story – lock your car doors at night. You never know who is wandering down your street, or what they might be wearing.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Video catches theft suspect in Mickey Mouse pajamas