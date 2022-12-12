Attalla police contact truck driver from incident last week; what's next?

Attalla police made contact with a truck driver who they believe was involved in an incident involving a child that occurred last week at an Attalla business and will turn information over to the Etowah County District Attorney's Office to determine what to do next, Chief Dennis Walker said.

At about midday Thursday, a woman filed a police report. Her child was upset and crying in the store, and man — a stranger to her — had talked to and high-fived with the child. But then the man picked up the child and put the toddler in his shopping cart. The mom immediately got the child out. No one was harmed.

Walker said police reviewed security camera footage and after further investigation determined that the man could be a 66-year-old truck driver based in Illinois. After tracking down information about the truck, police were able to contact him.

"He's cooperating. He came back the next (day) and we've talked to him," Walker said. He said they reached the driver when he was in Chattanooga, and he returned to Attalla the next day.

The entire incident, he said, was recorded on security cameras. "We don't have to guess," he said.

Walker said the child's mother was at the Attalla Police Department on Monday morning, talking to investigators.

All information from the investigation will be turned over to the Etowah County District Attorney's office to determine what happens next — whether his actions warrant a felony charge, Walker said.

It's possible that the child's mother could bring a misdemeanor charge, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Picking up a stranger's child in a store; is it a crime?