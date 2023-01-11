Attalla police say incident addressed without injury or threat to students

Attalla Police Chief Dennis Walker said the Etowah High School staff did an excellent job recognizing a situation "that didn't seem right" and, with the help of police, resolving it without threat or disruption for students.

Walker said a former Etowah student tried to get in the school early Wednesday morning, just before the start of the school day. She told staff members she wanted to talk to a teacher who previously had been her counselor, saying she was concerned about human trafficking after having observed young girls with older men.

The chief said staff members felt something was not right about the situation, and there were concerns about the woman's mental health.

"They did a good job of keeping her out of the school," Walker said. There were no injuries, and no threat to students during the incident, he said.

The case will be evaluated for possible criminal charges against the woman, the chief said.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Police: No injuries, no threat, after woman tried to enter high school