Attalla police investigating after man placed child in his shopping cart at store

No one was harmed, but Chief Dennis Walker said Attalla police are following up on an incident Thursday at a store that alarmed a mom.

She filed a police report saying a man picked up her child, taking the child out of her shopping cart and placing the child in his own. The mother immediately retrieved the child.

Walker said police reviewed several hours of security camera footage and were able to identify the suspect as a truck driver for a company based out of Illinois.

Walker said his department is working with several state agencies to locate the driver and interview him, and would like to hear from anyone with information about the man.

The chief said without talking to him, there's no way to know what his intentions were. Whatever they were, however, his actions were, at best, ill-advised.

"You don't pick up someone's child in a store," Walker said.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Police seek truck driver accused of putting child in his shopping cart