Attempt to add more teachers to South Dakota's Board of Education Standards fails

Legislators killed a bill to change the makeup of the Board of Education Standards to be majority educators in the House Education committee Wednesday, after hearing opposition testimony from Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves.

Retired educator Rep. Roger DeGroot’s (R-Brookings) House Bill 1072 would’ve required four of the board members to be certified educators, and the other three members to be South Dakota residents for at least five years.

The bill came as a result of the most recent social studies standards process, which saw thousands of educators stand in opposition and many critics call out the board’s makeup − a minority of certified educators at the time the standards passed.

The Board of Education Standards meets to discuss social studies standards in Pierre on April 17, 2023. From left to right: Steve Willard, Phyllis Heineman, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves, Terry Nebelsick, Julie Westra, Rich Meyer, Linda Olsen and Steve Perkins.

Proponents of the bill included Rapid City teacher Jennifer Macziewski; Dianna Miller, with the large school group; Mitch Richter, with the South Dakota United School Association; Rob Monson, with School Administrators of South Dakota; and Sandra Waltman, with the South Dakota Education Association.

Waltman and the rest of the SDEA had said after the social studies standards passedthey were looking at drafting legislation to change the board’s makeup to require more educators to sit on the board.

At the time, Waltman had pointed to the state medical board, which requires multiple doctors to serve on the board, and the technical professions board, which requires engineers, architects, land surveyors and a layperson to serve.

In April, she hypothesized such a quorum of educators on the board could’ve caused the vote of approval on the social studies standards to change to reject the standards.

After all, if any of the people who opposed the standards had been on the board, it’s likely the standards wouldn’t have passed.

But Graves’ testified Wednesday morning that the bill was an “unreasonable intrusion on the authority of the executive branch.” He said the bill tells people who can and can’t have a seat at the table, which seemed to push legislators over the edge. The House Education committee voted 10-5 to kill the bill.

Who’s on the board?

The governor appoints each of the board members to four-year terms that expire Dec. 31 at the end of each fourth year.

The two newest members of the board when the vote took place in April, Rich Meyer and Steve Perkins, came from the private sector and replaced long-time educators Jacqueline Sly and Becky Guffin after they weren’t appointed to another term when theirs expired.

Meyer, Perkins, Phyllis Heineman, Julie Westra and Linda Olsen supported the standards, with Olsen being the only supporter who was certified to teach in South Dakota. The sole dissenting votes came from former Huron Superintendent Terry Nebelsick, and Belle Fourche Superintendent Steve Willard.

The current Board of Education Standards includes Perkins as president, Meyer as vice president, members Heineman, Nebelsick, Olsen and new members Jean Moulton and Justin Zajic. Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Moulton on June 14, and Zajic on Jan. 5.

Moulton, who has worked as a teacher and librarian, is serving the remainder of Steve Willard’s term until Dec. 31, 2024, after he resigned from the board in May in its first meeting since the standards passed in April.

Zajic is currently the superintendent of the Chamberlain School District and was formerly the principal of the Mitchell Middle School. His term ends Dec. 31, 2027.

