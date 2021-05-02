Attempt to censure Mitt Romney for Trump impeachment vote fails

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
A Utah Republican Party resolution to censure Sen. Mitt Romney (R) for voting to convict former President Trump for abuse of power in his second impeachment trial failed to pass on Saturday, the Salt Lake Tribune first reported.

The big picture: The 711-798 vote rejecting by delegates at the Utah Republican Party state convention rejecting the censure comes after a slew of state Republican parties moved to censure or rebuke House and Senate Republicans who voted to impeach or to convict Trump in January over the Capitol Hill riot that month.

Of note: Romney was booed and heckled at the event, prompting Utah Republican Party Chair Derek Brown to tell the crowd to "show some respect," per Fox News Salt Lake City.

What they're saying: "I understand I have a few folks that don't like me terribly much and I'm sorry about that, but I express my mind as I believe is right and I follow my conscience as I believe is right," Romney said to applause and more boos.

  • "I'm not a fan of the current president's policies."

