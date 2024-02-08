Attempt to oust board member blasted; death with dignity bill endorsed: Letters

Not a good day for Portsmouth

Feb. 7 − To the Editor:

“Everyone has questions about process.”

This is how City Attorney Morrell began her explanation of how the City staff and City Council will conduct the Feb. 12 City Council Special Meeting, a public hearing we citizens can watch in horror, but we cannot comment on the horror show. Witch trials version 2024.

"It’s a hearing in the public. It’s not an opportunity for public comment."

"It’s not a trial, but it will take a form like that."

The City Attorney recommended Council seek outside counsel….

The “evidence”, or at least enough of it, was publicized prior to the January Council meeting, both in the Council packet and in the Herald. Why? To garner public support for the lynching to come?

What is the end game? Pummel Mr. Hewitt (and Mrs. Hewitt) with enough public humiliation so he will resign? To set an example? Retribution? Smooth the path for developers?

There seems to be enough self-righteousness to pull this off.

Those of us who have lived in cities know that blurred lines exist everywhere. It’s how cities operate. It’s how the country operates. It’s often how anything is accomplished. This trial-not-a-trial is more than that. It should fall like a dead weight upon the shoulders of those who have sought to follow this path. Who hasn’t blurred the lines? It’s almost impossible not to.

This is not about a citizen’s inability to execute. It’s about an engaged citizen’s ability to read requirements, understand them, and question accordingly. I would call that being qualified.

I feel humiliated that this is occurring. Maybe that’s a win for the Portsmouth I love, but doubt it. There will be no winners here.

Yes, everyone has questions about the process. Indeed.

Patricia Bagley

Portsmouth

Remembering a hearing on the removal of DPW director

Feb. 7 − To the Editor:

Much has already been written about the pros and cons of Mr. James Hewitt and his future on the planning board. That future will no doubt be decided by the nine member city council that will judge whether he allegedly violated a state law that will disqualify him from holding the volunteer position he holds for the city.

I may have a personal opinion about the matter, but I am a journalist and have always sought to cover both sides of an issue. This will be no exception, whether my story about this appears on InDepthNH.org or some other public media outlet.

I don’t know if anybody else in the city remembers the 1970s public trial of Portsmouth's former public works director. That city council discussion was covered live on the radio by the radio station I worked for, WHEB and the other local radio outlet WBBX. His alleged alcohol use dominated the discussion which led to his demise. I remember it well, because I covered that public meeting. This one is scheduled to be on live TV February 12. I might skip Netflix to watch. So, will somebody please pass the popcorn.

Roger Wood

Portsmouth

Bill will make end of life more peaceful for the dying

Feb. 6 − To the Editor:

I have had the privilege of being at the bedside of a loved one as they took their last breath and passed from this world. Six loved ones.

Not all passings are peaceful. They could be. They should be. That is why I support New Hampshire’s End of Life Options Act, House Bill 1283. If passed, this bill will provide a “procedure for people with a terminal illness to receive aid in dying through the self-administration of medicine.” Basically, the patient would have to meet the stringent qualifications described in the End of Life Options Act, and be confirmed by two healthcare providers. The healthcare provider would be legally allowed to prescribe the appropriate medication. The prescription could be filled 48 hours later and the patient, at last, would be in control of how and when to leave this world. Interestingly, in the 10 states where similar procedures are in place, data shows that a surprising number of those prescriptions are not used. Evidence, I believe, that the terminal patient finds comfort in knowing that they have control – if and when they choose to use it.

Read House Bill 1283 and see if it addresses your questions or concerns. https://www.billtrack50.com/billdetail/1655228. If you decide that you agree with me and find merit in the bill, let its primary sponsor, NH Representative Majorie Smith know. msmithpen@aol.com

Bess Mosley

Portsmouth

Death with dignity makes sense

Feb. 5− To the Editor:

This week the New Hampshire legislature will consider a Death with Dignity Bill {N.H. End of Life HB#1283} Both Maine and V4ermont have already passed Medical Aid in Dying bills. It seems the rights established in these bills are totally congruent with Granite State values.

The right to choose how and when to die if you are an adult with a terminal illness fits well with New Hampshire's commitment to respecting individual rights. The bill has inherent safeguards and should garner bi-partisan support.

Death with Dignity makes sense in our state where communities tend to embrace the idea that individuals and families can determine most aspects of their day-to-day lives. The bill is compassionate and consonant with 'the New Hampshire way.'

Ronna Flaschner

Rye

Our health is not for sale, it's time for Congress to agree

Feb. 5 − To the Editor:

The United States is the only industrialized nation that treats healthcare as a salable item. You can pay as much for your insurance premiums and deductibles, medications, lab tests, and prenatal visits as you can afford. And if you can’t afford it? Well, too bad, that’s your problem.

We’ve been conditioned into thinking that the more we spend on something, the better the service. But that’s wrong when it comes to healthcare. For the obscene amount of money we spend on healthcare in this country, there is an appalling lack of transparency between the amount we pay for healthcare and the quality of the care we receive. What little data we have comparing private health insurance with government managed health care indicates that the federal government, with all its critics, does a far better job because they allow our own doctors manage our health, not a non-medical insurance representative or AI bot.

Under private health insurance, the US life expectancy rate at birth has gone down 3 years in a row from 2020 to 2023, making us one of only 3 countries in the world to achieve that onerous statistic. For-profit healthcare insurance has prioritized profits over our most basic healthcare outcome.

Our health is not for sale. It’s time we establish an emancipation proclamation of healthcare. New Hampshire HR23 has a hearing in Concord on Friday, Feb. 9 calling for the NH Congressional delegation to “pursue and pass legislation for a national, universal health insurance program.”

I urge readers to register support for this resolution and let our Congressional delegation know that healthcare is a right and should be affordable, accessible, and available to everyone. You can register your support at: https://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/house/committees/remotetestimony/default.aspx?

James Fieseher MD

Dover

Imagine if the Super Bowl were run by politicians

Feb. 6 − To the Editor:

Imagine if Super Bowl LVIII was officiated and played by politicians. It would certainly make for one confusing and bizarre game.

For one, there could be accusations that the coin toss was rigged. Interested parties would be able to install referees to officiate the game, and any “incorrect calls” could have severe consequences, up to and including removal. Penalties could be delayed until the next Super Bowl. If desired, the teams could move the goal posts as needed to ensure a “win.” Coaches could be voted out of their jobs by the opposing team. Depending on the play, there would no longer be out of bounds called. Time-outs could last weeks. The game’s outcome could be determined by the winner of a fan brawl in the stadium, or by some fake elector ballots submitted by interested bookies. Artificial Intelligence could allow us to see either team win, depending on what source the video feed is coming from. We can then spend the next year sorting out who really won.

It is interesting that this is not the first time sporting events have been politicized. Two months after Super Bowl V in 1971, in what was billed as the Fight of the Century, Richard Nixon supported Joe Frazier in his match against Muhammad Ali. Nixon didn’t want some well known celebrity/athlete undermining his influence/agenda. As far as Super Bowl LVIII goes, we’ll have to see if the victors are sore winners, as we observed during our recent New Hampshire primary.

Don Cavallaro

Rye

Don’t judge charter schools by a few bad apples

To the Editor:

With recent negative press around charter schools, it is critical to remember that the actions of a few individuals should not overshadow the great work the charter school community is doing as a whole.

When properly managed and governed, charter schools provide a space where students and parents have access to a free alternative to traditional public school education.

Charter schools have successfully fostered unique learning environments catering to diverse student needs.It is important to point out that accountability, transparency, and responsible governance for charter schools are working as intended. The NH Dept of Education’s work to catch the occasional bad actor has also functioned as designed. By the Department addressing and rectifying these issues swiftly, the charter school community can work towards restoring trust and continue to offer valuable school choices for families. As a charter school community, we must learn from these occurrences, show our resilience, and uphold the values that make Charter schools effective in providing innovative educational opportunities to NH families.

Jodi Adams

Executive Director

NH Alliance for Public Charter Schools

