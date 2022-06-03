Attempt to run car off road leads to felony charges

Jun. 2—TUPELO — An Oxford woman is facing multiple aggravated assault charges after she tried to run a car off the road in Tupelo, Sunday afternoon.

The victims said they were leaving The Mill at 3400 McCullough Boulevard around noon on May 29 when a female acquaintance allegedly used her car to ram their vehicle in an attempt to run them off the road. The victim's car was driven by a male and had an adult female passenger as well.

The suspect and all three victims traveled to the Tupelo Police Department on Front Street after the incident, said Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald. Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the suspect had a previous relationship with the male driver and indicated that the vehicles were traveling at high rates of speed when the intentional collisions occurred.

Shameka Frost, 26, of Oxford, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. During her arraignment in Tupelo Municipal Court, Judge Willie Allen set bond at $10,000.

When presented to the Lee County Grand Jury, the case will include two additional counts of aggravated assaults for the attacks on the female and the child.

