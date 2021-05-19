His attempt to set car on fire failed — so NC man torched apartment instead, feds say

A 24-year-old man accused of burning down an apartment will spend the next five years in prison, a federal judge in North Carolina ruled Wednesday.

David Daniel Thomas was sentenced to 71 months with three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to arson in February, the government said. Thomas was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and handed an additional 2.75 years to be served at the end of his arson sentence after a judge had to yank his supervised release for a prior federal conviction.

The charges date to an incident just before Christmas in 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Thomas was living in Fayetteville at the time with another person who prosecutors did not identify.

The pair reportedly got in a fight during the early morning on Dec. 14, 2019.

“The defendant attempted to set the victim’s car on fire by inserting a rag into the fuel filler and lighting it, however, he was unsuccessful in starting a fire,” prosecutors said. “The argument resulted in the victim leaving the apartment with her son and calling law enforcement.”

When police arrived, the woman returned but was unable to find Thomas. Prosecutors said she and the officers then left.

Surveillance footage from the apartment complex reportedly showed Thomas returning to the apartment and removing his personal belongings, which investigators found in a nearby wooded area. The entire apartment went up in flames a short time later.

The flames spread quickly but neighbors and nearby residents were able to get out safely. Though the Fayetteville Fire Department contained it to one apartment, prosecutors said the fire “destroyed all the victim’s personal belongings.”

Investigators reportedly determined the fire was set intentionally in the closet of the master bedroom.

“Thomas was arrested two days later and confessed to trying to set the victim’s car on fire,” prosecutors said. “He initially denied setting the apartment (on) fire but ultimately admitted to lighting a pair of the victim’s jeans on fire and said the fire got out of control.”

Story continues

According to the government, Thomas was already under the court’s supervision on a prior drug conviction when he set the fire.

Crime app mistakenly accuses wrong man of starting California wildfire

Rock Hill man convicted in fire that killed his baby brother asks for parole

Little Debbie truck burned in West Virginia, and outraged snack fans demand justice