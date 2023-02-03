Attempted armed robbery in east Colorado Springs

Feb. 2—Colorado Springs police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place late Wednesday night in the 200 block of North Academy Boulevard.

At 11:42 p.m., the suspect attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint inside a business, but was unsuccessful in obtaining anything from the victim, according to the Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene after being chased out by the store clerk, prior to the arrival of police, police spokesman Robert Tournabene said.

Information regarding which store along with names of individuals involved could not be disclosed because the case is under investigation, Tournabene said.

According to police, the suspect is at large.

This article will be updated once more information is received.

