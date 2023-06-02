Attempted armed robbery in Folsom ends in two arrests for parole violation and DUI

Two suspects were arrested in Folsom after an attempted armed robbery last weekend, the Folsom Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a man approached a group of people near Wool and Leidesdorff streets, pointed a gun at them, demanded that they give him their wallets and threatened to shoot them, according to officers.

The group did not give up their wallets, and the suspect noticed a police car down the block, the department said in a news release. He then left and entered a nearby vehicle, the driver of which was also later arrested.

The group approached the officer who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop and reported the attempted robbery, authorities said. The officer broadcast a description of the suspect to other officers in the area.

The suspect and the pistol believed to be used in the attempted robbery were located, and officers arrested 31-year-old Carlos Enrique Lopez, whom they learned was on parole.

Lopez was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. He remains ineligible for bail in connection with the parole violation and is expected to return to court June 12.

Officers also said the driver of the suspect vehicle, a 31-year-old resident of Olivehurst, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He has since been released pending charges.