After attempted assault on Lee Zeldin, should major candidates get more security in NY?

After Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin was confronted by an armed bystander while campaigning in Rochester last week, questions swirled about the need for more security for major officials on the campaign trail.

Zeldin, a Long Island congressman, was speaking on an outdoor stage July 21 when David Jakubonis, of Perinton, approached him, swung a weapon at his neck and said “you’re done,” according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders, including Alison Esposito, the GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor, and Joe Chenelly, a candidate for New York’s 135th Assembly District, were able to subdue Jakubonis on stage until police could lead him away.

Jakubonis was charged with attempted assault and released, but now faces federal charges for assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon. A federal magistrate withheld a decision Thursday on whether Jakubonis is safe to be released from custody, raising concerns about his lack of familial support.

The day after the attempted assault, Zeldin thanked bystanders and local law enforcement for stepping in to aid him, but didn’t mention any campaign security.

“Grateful I was able to grab onto (Jakubonis’) wrist in time when he lunged for my neck,” Zeldin said on Twitter. “Grateful many individuals on site quickly jumped in & tackled him. Grateful for the local law enforcement who apprehended the attacker.”

Zeldin’s campaign representatives did not respond to requests for comment on whether the campaign employs security personnel at Zeldin’s events. The New York City Police Department sent a small contingent of officers to safeguard the congressman during a campaign visit in Queens on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

On Thursday, Zeldin addressed the incident at a press conference regarding bail reform in New York.

"It’s important that in our country, in any political process, with any election that is coming, that there is never any room for political violence ever," he said. "It is never welcome in any way shape or form. We settle our scores at the ballot box."

These acts of violence should move politicians to prepare for the worst, said Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, in a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.

Major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses receive Secret Service protection within 120 days of a general election, under federal law, Griffo noted. He asked Hochul to consider extending New York State Police protection to “major gubernatorial candidates” in this year’s election — which would only apply to Zeldin — in a similar way.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reacts to applause as she arrives on stage during her primary election night party, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York.

The state could establish criteria for protection, including a person’s ballot access via a political party, and their fundraising and polling metrics, he said.

“We should not take for granted the true intent of those who attempted violence against elected officials and candidates,” Griffo wrote. “We should instead take those incidents as an opportunity to act and provide these people with the protection they deserve.”

The New York State Police provides general security for Hochul as governor, spokesperson Beau Duffy said this week, adding that he cannot provide specifics of that security detail’s strategy or tactics, for safety purposes.

