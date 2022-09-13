Attempted auto theft happened in broad daylight in Phil Murphy's Middletown neighborhood

The thefts of high-end vehicles in Monmouth County show no signs of abating as the thieves get more aggressive, even burglarizing homes to get to fobs.

And no one in affluent neighborhoods seems immune – not even the governor’s neighbors.

A bungled burglary of a garage by what police believe were two would-be auto thieves happened in “close proximity” to Gov. Phil Murphy’s Middletown mansion in broad daylight Sunday, police said.

Police declined to say how close.

They described the location of the attempted theft only as on a street that feeds into to Navesink River Road.

Two men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts in a white BMW tried to break into the garage about 3:25 p.m., Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said.

Someone nearby spotted them and called police, then yelled at the men who fled in the BMW, he said.

Bailey said there were two other attempts to steal cars within two miles of and close in time to the 3:25 p.m. attempted theft. One occurred on Monmouth Avenue and one on Sleepy Hollow Road, Bailey said.

There were no arrests in any of the three attempts, but the investigation is ongoing, Bailey said.

Bailey said the department is on high alert for the thefts that have plagued northern Monmouth County. A Middletown detective has been assigned for the past two years to the statewide auto theft task force, providing more resources to the township.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said earlier this year that auto thefts jumped 22% in New Jersey in 2021 and leaped 31% in the beginning of 2022.

