Attempted bank robbery in South Seattle ends in police chase

An attempted bank robbery in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood took police on a chase to Rainier Valley.

According to the Seattle Police Department, two individuals entered the Seattle Credit Union branch on South Michigan Street around 3:36 p.m. on May 26. One of the suspected robbers passed the bank teller a note with his demands, revealing he had a gun.

As the suspects were leaving the bank, they bumped into each other, and their gun fell to the ground. They picked it up before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers located a possible suspect vehicle in the area, but the car took off when police attempted to stop it.

Police pursued the vehicle to Rainier Valley and arrested one suspect. They said a stolen handgun was recovered near the vehicle, and the suspect was wearing a holster. The suspect had a warrant out for his arrest from the Department of Corrections, police said.

An investigation into the robbery is still ongoing. The arrested suspect was booked into jail for his warrant. The status of the second suspect is currently unknown.