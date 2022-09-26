Attempted break-in and other reports

Sep. 26—An attempted break-in was reported at 12:02 p.m. Friday of a shed at 66070 180th St., Alden.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 1:26 p.m. Friday at 195 N. Broadway in Alden.

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 10:42 a.m. Saturday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 3:43 p.m. Friday at 820 S. Fourth Ave.

1 arrested for alleged violation

Deputies arrested Michael Christopher Avritt, 31, on probable cause for a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 12:05 a.m. Saturday at 211 Main St. in Myrtle.

1 arrested for underage drinking and driving, warrant

Deputies arrested Jacarria Camill Stewart-Meeks, 20, for under 21 drinking and driving and a Ramsey County warrant at 2:46 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and 180th Street in Albert Lea.

Thefts reported

A theft was reported from a trailer at 9:10 a.m. Saturday near West Richway Drive and Itasca Road. A money box and trail cam were taken.

A theft was reported at 6:14 p.m. Sunday at 1721 W. Main St.

Tires reported slashed

Two tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 10:07 a.m. Friday at 1305 St. John Ave.

Garage broken into, items taken

Police received a report at 8:18 a.m. Saturday of a garage that was broken into at 714 Madison Ave. A Hawk 250 Dual Sport motorcycle and a Trek Dual Sport bicycle were taken.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Zachariah Andrew Roberts, 36, on a local warrant, Mark Allen Carpenter, 49, on a local warrant, and Brady John Larson, 37, on a Mower County warrant and drug possession at 1:52 p.m. Saturday at 718 St. Peter Ave.

1 arrested on warrants, drug possession

Police arrested Izaiah Solo Dampha, 20, on a local warrant and Mower County warrant, along with new charges of fifth-degree possession and domestic abuse no contact order violation at 1:53 p.m. Saturday at 122 Bridge Ave.

Teenage girl reported jumped by 4 others

Police received a report at 9:36 p.m. Saturday of a 14-year-old girl who was jumped by four people at 1000 E. Hawthorne St.

Man arrested for obstructing, not complying with officer

Police arrested William Jay Kirchner, 33, for obstructing the legal process, not complying with a peace officer and pedestrian crossing a railway after receiving a report at 9:40 p.m. Saturday of a male that tried to jump out in front of a vehicle near Garfield Avenue and East Front Street.

Man injured in ATV crash

A 43-year-old man was injured Saturday morning in an ATV crash at 6:20 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 800th Avenue and 265th Street in Albert Lea.

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on 890th Avenue, north of 145th Street in Glenville.