Attempted break-in and other reports

Nov. 1—Police received a report at 4:01 p.m. Monday of a male who was attempting to break into an apartment at 515 E. Fourth St. The individual left before officers arrived.

Vehicle fire reported

A vehicle was reported on fire at 2:06 a.m. Monday at 410 E. Fourth St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 57, on a local warrant at 11:08 a.m. Monday at 821 Water St.

1 arrested for trespassing

Police arrested Jacob Barary Cadieux, 39, for trespassing at 12:02 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave., after receiving a report of a male outside harassing customers.

1 cited for leaving scene of crash

Police cited Sae Paw, 35, for leaving the scene of a crash after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle at 3:50 p.m. Monday while riding a bike near Margaretha Avenue and East 13th Street.

Car strikes pole, knocks out power

Thomas Bolinger, 63, of Albert Lea was taken to the hospital with possible injuries Friday evening after the 2016 Chevy Cruze he was driving reportedly went off the road and struck a power pole near the intersection of Ninth Street and South Broadway.

Bolinger was reportedly driving on Ninth Street approaching South Broadway at 8:25 p.m. when he continued through the intersection, struck the pole and then traveled another 100 feet.

The report stated a blood draw was conducted for suspicion of DWI.

Power was knocked out to hundreds in the area as a result of the crash.

Man arrested on multiple charges

Police arrested Mark Alan Jacobs, 67, for fifth-degree assault, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree sexual misconduct after receiving a report of a fight at a house at 12:56 p.m. Saturday at 1964 S. Broadway.