Attempted burglary in Paso Robles leads to early-morning police chase in Salinas Riverbed

An attempted burglary of a tobacco store in Paso Robles led to a police chase into the Salinas Riverbed early Monday morning and the arrest of three suspects.

At about 3 a.m., officers from the Paso Robles Police Department were notified of a burglary in progress at the Tobacco Mart in Woodland Plaza, according to a news release from the department.

Officers arrived and attempted to stop a white BMW, which the suspects in the burglary were seen entering, but the vehicle fled from Spring Street south onto northbound lanes of Highway 101, the release said.

A vehicle traveling north on the highway swerved to avoid a head-on collision with the suspect vehicle, causing the driver to crash.

Paso Robles police officers paralleled the suspect’s vehicle in the southbound lanes and exited at Ramada Drive, the release said.

The driver of the BMW then drove toward Trailer Barn and into the Salinas Riverbed. The vehicle got stuck in the sand, and the occupants fled on foot, the release said.

Officers flew a drone overhead and located one suspect in the riverbed.

Demaura Grayson, 19, of Fontana was arrested in connection with the burglary and was identified as the driver of the vehicle, the department said.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol and Atascadero Police Department responded to help with the search for the vehicle’s passengers, the release said. Paso Robles police officers believe two additional suspects in the burglary remain at-large.

Meanwhile, a sergeant with the Paso Robles Police Department saw a vehicle speeding on Santa Ysabel Road, near Santa Ysabel Ranch, the release said. Police stopped the vehicle and determined that the occupants were also reportedly involved in the attempted burglary at Tobacco Mart.

Brenden Clayton, 26, of Carson, the driver of that vehicle, and passenger Kayla Brigges, 20, of Compton were arrested.

Booking information for the suspects was not available at the time of publication.