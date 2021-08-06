Attempted carjacking of deputy goes awry

Aug. 6—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An off-duty sergeant with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office thwarted an attempted carjacking in Northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday evening.

And police say the suspect was critically injured after falling from the car to the ground as the sergeant drove away.

Neither the suspect nor the sergeant have been publicly identified. A BCSO spokeswoman confirmed the off-duty sergeant was involved in the attempted carjacking but did not answer questions about whether the sergeant has returned to work.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said police were called to Indian School and Hendola NE, between Pennsylvania and Wyoming, for an attempted carjacking.

"The offender was unable to take the vehicle from the driver and hung onto the side of the car as the driver was attempting to leave," DeAguero wrote in an email. "Eventually the offender let go and fell to the ground as the vehicle was in motion."

He said the suspect suffered "some head trauma from the fall" and was taken to the hospital.

Gilbert Gallegos, another APD spokesman, said no arrests had been made. He said the "injured individual" was in critical condition Thursday.

"We know there were two suspects in this neighborhood that had stopped at least two vehicles, including the off-duty sergeant," Gallegos said.