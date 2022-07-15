Attempted carjacking at metro Atlanta mall turns into shootout, police say

An attempted carjacking at a metro Atlanta mall turned into a shootout on Thursday night, police said.

Morrow police said they found a man shot in the parking lot of the Southlake Mall outside its food court around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Inside the mall, two men robbed the man of his car keys, according to police. The two men then ran into the parking lot and attempted to steal his car, police said.

The victim confronted the suspects and tried to stop them from stealing his car. A friend of the victim was inside the car at that time, police said.

A shootout broke out as the alleged thieves and the car’s owner shot at each other, police said.

The car owner was shot and injured. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene has been investigated, and the area of the shooting reopened Thursday night.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Morrow police by calling 770-961-4006. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS or texting 274637. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward.

