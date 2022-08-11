Attempted carjacking of Renton pizza delivery driver leads to crash into building

Two young adults that attempted to carjack a pizza delivery driver in Renton led police on a short pursuit where they crashed into a building, according to the Renton Police Department.

At about 11:33 p.m. on Aug. 10, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a pizza delivery driver at a condo complex near Petrovitsky Road in Renton.

The suspects were described as two juvenile boys who pointed a gun at the driver and demanded their car.

When the boys were unable to operate the car, they robbed a different person at gunpoint in the same parking lot and stole their car.

Officers then responded to a report of a home invasion robbery at a nearby apartment complex by suspects that matched the earlier description of the boys in the carjacking.

According to police, the boys entered the apartment via an open window and stole several items of value, while pointing a gun at a juvenile who lived inside.

As officers responded to this scene, they found the boys vehicle driving at high speed westbound on Petrovitsky Road.

Officers did not pursue the car and it was last seen passing the intersection of Benson Drive.

Officers found the car later after it crashed into a building in the 900 block of Southeast Carr Road.

The building collapsed onto the car and the boys fled, barricading themselves inside the partially collapsed building.

After setting up a perimeter, officers breached the building and detained four people inside.

Two of them were identified as the boys in the armed robbery and attempted carjacking and were taken into custody.

A BB-gun was also recovered at the scene.

The two boys will be charged with robbery, burglary and attempted auto theft; however the investigation may determine additional charges.