Attempted child luring reported in O’Hara Township, police asking community to be vigilant

Police are asking the community to be vigilant after an attempted child luring was reported in O’Hara Township.

According to police, two separate groups of children reported being approached by two males in a sedan on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Crofton Drive.

The suspects reportedly offered them candy and attempted to wave the second group of children to the car.

Police said the first group of kids was approached at 2 p.m., and the second at 2:15 p.m.

One of the suspects is described as a Black male, possibly in his 20s, with a larger build and “puffy hair” wearing a red sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a white male with brown hair, possibly in his 20s, wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Surrounding police departments have been notified.

Police are asking neighbors to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

