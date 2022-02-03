Attempted criminal homicide charges dismissed against Ambridge man

.

BEAVER — Charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into a structure were nolle prossed, or dismissed, against an Ambridge man in a December plea court hearing.

Marvory Dale Crumb Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment and was subsequently sentenced to two years of probation.

While on probation, he is to undergo a diagnostic evaluation and comply with its requirements, as well as have no contact, direct or indirect, with the reported victim in the case.

Police previously charged Crumb with firing a gun at an individual in Monaca, who was inside a car, with three bullet holes found in the vehicle, two of them through the driver's door and one through the door in the front passenger seat area.

