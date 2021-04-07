Attempted home break-in leads to arrest of a goat in North Carolina, police say

Mark Price
·1 min read

A goat was “arrested” in Eastern North Carolina after police found it at the scene of an attempted home break-in.

The incident happened Tuesday in Greenville, about 80 miles east of Raleigh, police said Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department identified the goat only as “Billy.”

“We received a report for a possible breaking and entering this morning,” police said. “When we arrived, Billy was hanging out around the windows of the house. We are happy to report that Billy has been arrested and is no longer a threat.”

A photo shared by police shows the captured goat with its eyes averted and standing over a conspicuous scattering of what appear to be french fries.

The goat was taken to the city’s animal shelter but didn’t stay long. “Billy has been picked up by his owner to finish his sentence in house arrest,” police said.

The incident has been a source of humor on Facebook, with some commenters noting it was the second odd arrest the department has made in recent weeks.

On March 9, police issued a “pig alert” at East Carolina University after a hog was seen running around campus. Officers chased the pig down and later posted a photo of an officer walking it on a leash.

“What’s next? An overturned donut truck?” the department posted. “When you can’t beat the stereotypes, might as well embrace them!”

Recommended Stories

  • Iran indicts 10 over Ukraine plane crash, prosecutor says; Canada demands justice

    Iran has indicted 10 officials over the shooting-down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020 that killed all 176 people on board, a military prosecutor said on Tuesday. In a report published last month, Iran's civil aviation body blamed the crash on a misaligned radar and an error by an air defence operator. Ukraine and Canada, home to many of those who died, criticised the report as insufficient.

  • Trump attracted scores of new donors. Will they give to other Republicans now?

    Donald Trump built up a loyal army of small-dollar donors, who the former president is now encouraging to contribute to the political action committee he formed shortly after his 2020 election defeat.

  • 5 Home Remodeling Trends to Watch for in 2021

    After a year of spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes fit their new realities. At the start of 2020, “the most requested design concept was open space,” says Jimmy Dollman, principal of Dollman Construction in Roanoke, Virginia. This year, expect to see homeowners spending less time knocking down walls to open up shared areas, and more time transforming spare rooms or nooks into dedicated spaces.

  • Turkey sentences dozens to life terms over 2016 failed coup

    A Turkish court sentenced dozens of people, including former soldiers attached to the presidential guard regiment, to life imprisonment on Wednesday over their involvement in the 2016 failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. A total of 497 defendants had been on trial since 2017 for attempting to seize the military headquarters in Ankara, occupying the headquarters of the state broadcaster TRT, and of forcing a television broadcaster to read out a statement on behalf of the coup-plotters. The massive trial was one of hundreds of trials against suspected members of a network led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the failed attempt.

  • U.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of population

    How long will it take for the United States to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 75 percent of its population? Based on the current pace, about another three months, according to one projection. As of Monday, Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker showed that with over 3 million doses being administered in the U.S. on average each day, at this rate, it should take three more months to cover 75 percent of the population. That will be a key milestone considering Dr. Anthony Fauci has said achieving herd immunity should require vaccinating somewhere between 70 and 85 percent of the population, Bloomberg notes. This puts the U.S. ahead of other major countries, according to this tracker, which estimates the United Kingdom will have vaccinated 75 percent of its population in five months based on its current pace. Israel, which according to The New York Times has been vaccinating its population faster than other countries, in this tracker is shown as reaching the 75 percent milestone in six months on its current pace. Globally, the tracker shows 75 percent of the world population being vaccinated in 21 months, though Bloomberg notes the pace this is based on "is steadily increasing." Vaccine Tracker Update-April 5 Time to 75% vaccination at current rate USA 3 monthsChile 4 monthsUK 5 monthsCanada 10 monthsBrazil 10 monthsEU 1 yr China 1.1 yrsWorld 1.8 yrsRussia 1.9 yrsS Africa >10 yrshttps://t.co/5eQekKNryc @business pic.twitter.com/B0SN2FpLsU — John Fraher (@johnfraher) April 5, 2021 The United Arab Emirates, Malta, and Bermuda are also on pace to get to 75 percent in three months, while Seychelles is on pace to get there in two months, and Gibraltar is just one week away. Of course, vaccinating this percentage of the U.S. population in three months is also dependent on Americans continuing to take the vaccine and on the U.S. not seeing its vaccine rollout slow as in Israel. The White House celebrated the latest data from Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, with White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeting that when President Biden took office in January, "the global comparison did not look like this." The White House has eyed a goal of getting the United States "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July. More stories from theweek.comTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationAcademy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workers

  • Half of Republicans believe false narratives about the Capitol riot, poll says

    Most Republicans believe the rioters were "mostly peaceful" and the actions of that day were instigated by left-wing radicals.

  • 21 people injured, 240 displaced after a fire decimated an apartment building in Queens

    350 FDNY firefighters battled a blaze that gutted an apartment building in Jackson Heights, leaving at least 21 people injured and 240 homeless.

  • Russia says Myanmar sanctions could lead to civil war, but EU plans more

    The Kremlin's show of support was a boost to the junta that overthrew Aun San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government on Feb. 1. In Myanmar's main city Yangon on Tuesday, protesters sprayed red paint on roads, symbolising the blood shed in a crackdown by the security forces. Among those detained are Suu Kyi, Myanmar's most popular politician, and members of her National League for Democracy, which trounced military-backed candidates in a November election.

  • As Myanmar's Junta Intensifies Its Crackdown, Pro-Democracy Protesters Prepare for Civil War

    Protesters in Myanmar have maintained a largely peaceful resistance to dictatorship since the Feb. 1 coup. But as the military continues to terrorize the public, frustrations have been mounting and the country veers dangerously toward an all-out civil war

  • Google, Facebook and Amazon face new UK regulator

    The new regime will be "unashamedly pro-competition", the UK's business secretary promises.

  • Alexei Navalny supporters detained outside his Russian penal colony

    A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they demanded access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment. Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Mr Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene. Earlier on Tuesday Russian police had stepped up security at the prison as Mr Navalny's supporters prepared to stage a protest outside the facility to demand that authorities give him proper medical care. Mr Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. A group of his allies said they would protest at the prison in the town of Pokrov 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow unless he saw a doctor of his choice and was given what they regarded as proper medicine. Prison authorities say his condition is satisfactory and he has been provided with all necessary medical care. The pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper later cited the state prison service saying that Mr Navalny had been moved to a sick bay and tested for the coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, police officers, one with a police dog, set up a makeshift checkpoint in front of the prison gate and used a metal barrier to block the road 100 metres from it. They closed the parking lot to all but prison staff, and checked the IDs of reporters and prison workers. "It is now under a special (security) regime," a police woman told Reuters. Antonina Romanova, a Navalny supporter, said she had come to show solidarity. "I believe he is innocent. I'm fully on his side," she said. "It happens that for some reason the people who can sort things out in the country end up in jail," she said.

  • Hunter Biden on addiction: My life is not a tabloid

    The US president's son talks to the BBC about addiction, grief and his scrutinised work in Ukraine.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.

  • Tuesday’s Midlands high school Spring Break tournament scores, top performances

    South Carolina commit Evan Stone had a three-run homer in Dutch Fork’s baseball win at Forest Acress Classic

  • Gamecocks drop midweek rivalry contest to North Carolina in extra innings

    South Carolina went to Charlotte and couldn’t claim the Battle of the Carolinas.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • Myanmar junta charges celebrities with promoting protests

    Myanmar’s ruling junta stepped up its campaign against celebrities who support nationwide protests against its seizure of power, publishing wanted lists in the state press and warning against using their work. The move follows weeks of escalating violence by security forces in breaking up street protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 570 protesters and bystanders, including 47 children, have been killed since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors casualties and arrests and says the true toll is likely higher.

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 7: EMT says Minneapolis policy requires police to call ambulance, render medical aid in ‘critical’ situations

    Minneapolis officers responsible for training police took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.

  • Capitol Police Officer William Evans, killed in attack, will lie in honor at US Capitol

    Evans was an 18-year member of the force who served on the agency's First Responders Unit.

  • China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

    China's government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. “The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.