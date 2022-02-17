Attempted homicide case headed to Northumberland County court

Feb. 17—MOUNT CARMEL — The case against a Shamokin man accused of stabbing another man is headed to Northumberland County Court.

Adam Patrick Danaher, 43, of Hillside Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole on Wednesdays. All charges will now head to county court.

Police accuse Danaher of stabbing Patrick Kantane, 49, on Jan. 21.

In addition to attempted homicide, he was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. He remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.

Danaher allegedly stabbed Kantane during a fight between the two men in the 100 block of North Beech Street, police said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER