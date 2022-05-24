Attempted homicide case headed to trial

May 24—SUNBURY — The defense and prosecuting attorneys in an attempted homicide case out of Mount Carmel both said on Monday they are ready for trial.

On Monday in Northumberland County Court, Defense Attorney Jim Best, who represents Akeem Tyree Gregory, 33, of Shamokin, and Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden both told Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor they were prepared to take the case to trial. Saylor said a trial date would be scheduled later this year.

Gregory was previously accused of allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22, 2020, over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.

After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn't even know police were there until the window shot out, according to court documents.

Gregory is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. He also has pending drug charges.

Gregory has appeared for bail supervision meetings, the last of which was March 17, according to adult probation.

Gregory did not appear in court on Monday.

Gregory was also charged in March related to driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana three weeks after being released from jail on Feb. 1 on $250,000 unsecured bail. The incident that led to the DUI charges took place on Feb. 22.

No new court dates are scheduled on his previous charges. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. June 29 in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole.