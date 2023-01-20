Attempted homicide charge added against Shickshinny man

Jan. 20—DALLAS TWP. — A preliminary hearing for a Shickshinny man accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend was continued Thursday when Dallas Township police added an attempted homicide charge.

Todd William Bebo, 52, of Talcott Hill Road, told others he intended to kill his former girlfriend when he showed up outside her residence on Dakota Drive on Dec. 9, according to the criminal complaint.

Police learned of Bebo's intentions while interviewing witnesses who claim he told them he wanted to kill his former girlfriend, the complaint says.

Bebo was arrested the same day by police after he showed up at the woman's house in violation of a protection-from abuse order. The PFA prohibits Bebo from having any contact with the woman and evicted him from the Dakota Drive residence.

Court records say the PFA expires Nov. 23, 2025 and also compelled Bebo to relinquish and surrender any and all firearms.

When Bebo showed up at the woman's house, the complaint says, the woman heard his truck and watched him on surveillance cameras carrying a sledgehammer or a long gun.

Bebo noticed the cameras and left the area, only to be arrested later that day.

Police served a search warrant on Bebo's 2002 Chevrolet truck, finding a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun, a bag containing duct tape, 31 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells, a box of 12 gauge shotgun shells, a sledgehammer and gloves, the complaint says.

Bebo was initially charged Dec. 10 with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of an altered firearm, possessing instruments of crime and loitering and prowling at night.

Police on Thursday added the criminal attempt to commit homicide charge against Bebo after interviewing witnesses who claim Bebo told them he intended to kill the woman and himself with the shotgun, the complaint says.

When Bebo showed up at the woman's house Dec. 9, he was free on $100,000 bail on a terroristic threat charge filed after he barricaded himself inside the Dakota Drive home Nov. 11. Bebo was released after posting bail Nov. 12, court records say.

Police in court records say Bebo and the woman were at a Plains Township restaurant with friends where they engaged in an argument on Nov. 11. She left with a friend as Bebo stayed at the restaurant.

Bebo returned home, grabbed a firearm and threatened the woman before barricading himself inside the house until he surrendered six hours later, court records say.

Bebo remains jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a danger to others and himself.

