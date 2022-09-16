Attempted homicide charge dropped against Ohio man in Erie County Prison guard strangling

An Ohio man accused of strangling a corrections officer while in the Erie County Prison on charges in a Millcreek Township theft case in April will no longer face attempted homicide as his case heads to trial.

The attempted homicide charge was withdrawn against 38-year-old Nicholas A. Rosnack, of Painesville, Ohio, during his preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Rosnack waived to court four other charges, including felony counts of aggravated assault and assault by prisoner, according to online court docket information.

Rosnack remains free on bond.

Erie County detectives accuse Rosnack of using a towel to strangle a corrections officer at the prison on April 15.

The incident

According to information in Rosnack's criminal complaint, surveillance video showed the officer sitting at a desk in one of the prison's pods as Rosnack was behind the officer, holding a towel and walking back and forth while looking around as other inmates and prison staff walked through the area. After the others cleared the area or their attention was diverted, Rosnack walked behind the officer, put the towel around his throat and pulled the officer off the chair and onto the floor, investigators wrote in the complaint.

The officer, who managed to fight off the attack, told investigators he thought he was going to die, according to information in the complaint. A county official said the officer was not injured in the attack and never left work.

Other charges

Rosnack was in prison at the time of the attack on charges that Millcreek Township police filed against him in a suspicious vehicle investigation from April 12.

According to Millcreek police, officers who went to the 2600 block of West 12th Street to investigate the report found a Chevrolet work van that was reported stolen from the 1800 block of Pittsburgh Avenue. The officers also learned from witnesses that a man and a young child were seen exiting the van, and that the man had briefly placed the toddler in a dumpster behind the building before the pair were last seen walking into a wooded area north of West 12th Street, investigators reported.

Authorities said Rosnack was found on West 12th Street, pushing the toddler in a wheelbarrow. Officers determined that Rosnack had stolen the van and had also stolen items including a pair of boots and the wheelbarrow from locations in the 900 block of Filmore Avenue and Lowell Avenue, police reported.

Investigators said Rosnack had a gun on him when the officers encountered him, and another gun was recovered in the course of the theft investigation.

The toddler was turned over to a relative, according to police. They have not revealed the relationship between Rosnack and the child.

Rosnack was charged with offenses including felony counts of burglary, receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a firearm prohibited in the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing in the case on Tuesday.

