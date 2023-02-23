Attempted homicide charges dropped against teens accused of shooting BB gun at man who later died

Attempted homicide charges have been dropped against four teens accused of shooting an unconscious man with a BB gun who later died.

The teens — Karmelo Harshey, 18, Desmond Robinson, 15, and Isaiah Johnson, 16, and Lee Wilson, 16 — still face charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime.

The man, Christopher Gaylor, 50, of Cadiz, Ohio, died of unknown causes after being shot multiple times with a BB gun. Gaylor was found unconscious in a downtown alley. Officials initially thought it was a drug overdose but doctors found metal shrapnel in his body from BBs.

Video surveillance in the area revealed four people — allegedly the teens charged — firing BBs at him at close range.

