Attempted homicide charges sent to county court

Sep. 30—MOUNT CARMEL — A Kulpmont man charged with attempted criminal homicide waived his right to a preliminary hearing in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole on Thursday.

The case against Brendin Gregory Pancher, 25, of Scott Street, Kulpmont, are now headed to Northumberland County Court. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 24.

Pancher was charged with three felony counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into a structure; and three misdemeanor counts of terrorist threats, recklessly endangering another person and ethnic intimidation.

Police reported that Pancher allegedly got in a fight on Aug. 6 at a local bar at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and then allegedly attempted to shoot victims Astrid Ester Lutz and Nestor Fabricio Guillen Flores.

Pancher's father, Gregory Joseph Pancher, 46, of Scott Street, Kulpmont, was also charged with a felony count of aggravated assault; four misdemeanors counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and possessing a prohibited offensive weapon; and a summary of disorderly conduct. He is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the same time as his son.

Gregory Pancher also waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

The younger Pancher remains a county inmate after being denied bail. The older Pancher was released after posting $200,000 cash bail through professional bondsman Thaddeus M. Smith, of Milton.

