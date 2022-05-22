Attempted homicide investigation underway after driver points gun, fires at car beside him

State police are investigating an attempted homicide case after a driver shot at the car next to him.

Troopers responded to Route 28 northbound at Exit 10 (Gamma Drive) in O’Hara Township at 8:52 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, the victim noticed the car behind them driving erratically. The car then pulled up next to the victim and the driver brandished a gun outside of the vehicle. Two unknown Black males were observed to be in the car as well.

Police said the victim hit the brakes as the other car passed. The victim heard several gunshots before his car was hit by bullets.

According to police, the victim was able to pull to the side of the road and sustained a minor injury from the glass shattering.

Police are searching for the vehicle involved in the shooting. It’s described as a white hatchback-style vehicle bearing an Alabama license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Kittanning Barracks at (724) 543-2011.

