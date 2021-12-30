Attempted homicide suspect appears in court

Dec. 30—A Gerber man accused of attempted murder appeared in Tehama County Superior Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday. Dec. 28.

Elby Charles Nye III, 36, charged on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and felony spousal abuse, remains in the Tehama County Jail on $1,080,000 bail.

Nye allegedly attacked his ex-wife with a hatchet as she was getting out of a vehicle at her San Mateo Avenue residence in Gerber around 10:06 a.m., Dec. 19, reports the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

He struck the woman several times with the blade of the hatchet on the back of her head, then continued to assaulting her by head-butting her several time, reported the sheriff's office.

Deputy sheriff's arrested Nye a while later in the Proberta area after a concerned citizens, who knew he was wanted for alleged serious crimes, alerted law enforcement of his whereabouts.

The woman Nye reportedly attacked was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries requiring specialized medical treatment.