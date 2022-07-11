Attempted homicide suspects to have hearing Tuesday

Jul. 11—SUNBURY — All four suspects in an attempted homicide case in Sunbury will appear before a district judge Tuesday.

Anthony Moultrie, of Fifth Street, Francky Riche, of Walnut Street, both charged with attempted homicide along with Reggie Houseal, 19, of Seventh Street and Isaac Holley, of Northumberland, who are charged as accomplices to attempted homicide related to retaliation for a May homicide, according to Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen, will appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Police said all four men were inside of a black SUV that fired at least seven shots at a vehicle in which a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was a passenger on June 16.

Uhuru has been charged with shooting Kareem Jakes, 30, to death inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, on May 19, according to police.

Riche and Moultrie are accused of two counts of attempted homicide.

Houseal and Holley are accused of two counts of an accomplice to attempted homicide as well as several other felony charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Houseal, Holley and Riche were arraigned before Toomey last month. Houseal and Holley were sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail while Riche was sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

Moultrie who was wanted by police for nearly two weeks turned himself in and was denied bail by Toomey.