Attempted internet lurer charged in circuit court

Aug. 24—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man caught up earlier this month in an internet sting operation agreed to have his case moved up to circuit court, bypassing the Boyd County grand jury.

Corey J. Williams, 30, was charged Tuesday via information with one count of unlawful use of an electronic device to procure a minor for sexual activities.

An information means Williams agreed to waive having his case heard by a grand jury and will now have the case move from district court to Boyd County Circuit Court.

Williams was charged Aug. 12 after falling for an online honey pot set up by Ashland Police and the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, according to court records. He showed up at a location thinking he would rape a 14-year-old girl, but it turned out to be grown police officers with handcuffs, records show.

Two other men were caught in separate arrests, including one all the way from Cincinnati, records show.

If convicted, Williams faces between one and five years in prison.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

