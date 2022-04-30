Attempted jailbreak in Whitley County was unsuccessful, police say

Inmates at the Whitley County Detention Center attempted to escape late Friday night, but police later said all were accounted for.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the attempted jail break.

“The situation is under control,” the department said in a Facebook post early Saturday. “There are no reported injuries and as of right now all prisoners are accounted for. There is no threat or danger to the public.”

Williamsburg police said they responded to the jail at 10:16 p.m. Friday.

“At this time, all inmates are accounted for and the incident is under investigation,” the police department said in a Facebook post.