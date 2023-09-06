Attempted kidnap sends driver on edge of canal, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car almost drove off into a canal after the driver’s ex-boyfriend allegedly tried to kidnap her Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m., police say they responded to the intersection of Chesnut and McKinley Avenues for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival they found a car teetering into a canal bank.





Detectives learned the victim was in the northbound lanes of Chestnut Avenue when they said she was accosted by her ex-boyfriend. He then tried to pull her out of the car as she tried to drive away.

Between the disturbance, investigators say the victim managed to drive in the opposing lanes of Mckinley Avenue before hanging off the edge of the canal bank. Still holding onto the car, the suspect continued to try to pull her out of the car and take her with him.

Officers say good citizens were able to help her get free and before authorities could arrive, the suspect fled. When officers did arrive they were able to get the victim and her passenger safely out of the vehicle.

Police say the suspect has been identified and they will be searching for him. The incident will be investigated as a domestic disturbance with an attempted kidnapping.

Detectives say this incident is part of an ongoing issue between the victim and the suspect.

