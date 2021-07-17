Man arrested after brazen attempt to kidnap 5-year-old boy in Queens

The AV Club

FX announced Reservation Dogs, the new half-hour comedy series from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, back in June, setting up a basic premise (four Indigenous teens living in rural Oklahoma hang out and do crimes) and a release date (August 9). And while Waititi’s involvement suggested a certain tone for the show, it wasn’t totally clear at the time what the series—notable for the fact that every single writer, director, and on-screen regular is Indigenous—would actually shake out to be.