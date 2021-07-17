Man arrested after brazen attempt to kidnap 5-year-old boy in Queens
Police have arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle and charged him with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
Surveillance footage shows a five-year-old boy skipping ahead of his mom when a man runs towards them and puts him in the back of a vehicle. The boy’s siblings fought back, giving their mom just enough time to pry him out. James McGonagle is in custody for the attempted kidnapping but his alleged accomplice is still on the loose.
Man later arrested at city hospital after officers recognised him from video of incident
Surveillance footage shows a man allegedly attempting to snatch a 5-year-old boy from his mother as they walked down the street.
A mother thwarted a brazen attempt to kidnap her 5-year-old son in Queens, New York when she pulled her son out of the kidnappers' vehicle. The suspect, who has no connection to the boy or his family, was arrested and remains in custody. Michael George reports.
