How an attempted kidnapping at the Des Moines skywalk was stopped by an armed mother

Shay Lindberg, manager of the Hubbell Tower Apartments, was armed and able to fight off Laurie Potter, 56, and Michael Ross, 43, when they attempted to steal her son in the skywalk on Jan. 5.

According to an incident report, it occurred at 904 Walnut St. in downtown Des Moines, where the skywalk passes through the Hubbell Tower Apartments building. Child stealing is a felony offense.

Lindberg did not know the suspects, according to a report. She was in her office getting ready to leave when she saw Potter and Ross walking back and forth in front of her door. Potter was waving at her son. Thinking they just wanted to apply for a job, Lindberg decided to leave.

That's when Potter started telling Lindberg to give her back her son, and she then crouched down to the kid and said she was his real mother. Potter said his real father was Thor. The incident report then states Potter grabbed the child by the arm and ran away. Lindberg pulled out her gun and told the two to leave the building.

Lindberg was not able to be reached for comment.

"The lawful possession of firearms affords our citizens an opportunity to protect themselves, and in this case their loved ones, from danger. In this case, the display of a handgun had the desired effect and a mother was able to protect her child," said Des Moines spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Skywalk security guard helped track suspects

Around 4:30 p.m., Will Hunter, a site supervisor with Per Mar Security Services who patrols the skywalk, got a call from Lindberg. He and his partner reached the scene in less than five minutes.

Since he is familiar with the skywalk, it's normal in cases when police need to be involved that he is called to streamline where officers should go, he said.

Earlier that morning, Hunter came across Ross sitting with Potter and smoking a cigarette near Bank of America in the skywalk. Hunter took a picture of Ross smoking that was later used to identify him. Potter had been on his radar for repeatedly trying to set up camp inside the skywalk the past week.

After the incident, Hunter recalls Potter and Ross appearing "super agitated." Based on his previous interactions, he believed Potter was under the influence of drugs and experiencing symptoms of mental illness.

Hunter followed the suspects as they left the skywalk to keep track of them until Des Moines police officers arrived. After going into the library, they left and took off east on DART's D-Line bus. Officials were able to get the bus rerouted so that officers could arrest them.

"It was an ideal outcome. At the end of the day, the kid is safe," Hunter said. "Shay used a legal concealed carry as a deterrent and no shots were fired, no mess."

Potter and Ross were apprehended by police nearby and taken to Polk County Jail. Each was held on a $50,000 cash bond. A no-contact order was issued barring Potter and Ross from having contact with the child.

"This incident, and other recent events involving self-defense with a firearm, should send a strong message to criminals. The risk of being seriously injured or killed while committing a crime is very real," Parizek said.

A preliminary hearing for Potter and Ross is set for 8 a.m. Jan. 13.

'Concrete compassion' guides security's interactions with homeless individuals in skywalk

Hunter said no one gets kicked out of the skywalk system unless they are doing something "egregious" like smoking indoors or trying to set up camp. Those following the rules get left alone. Nevertheless, he makes an effort to reach out and identify all homeless individuals, trying to find out their story and provide them with resources for shelter and food.

Hunter said there's a common misconception that the skywalk is like a mall, where security can kick people out or deny entry, but unless someone is currently breaking the law, they can't ask anyone to leave, including homeless people. Because of this, Hunter keeps an extensive record of those in the homeless community who cause trouble and chronic offenders. Holding them accountable after the fact has been their best strategy.

"What we're doing now is kind of a middle ground that I'm hoping everyone attaches to, I call it concrete compassion where we're gonna be sympathetic and we're going out of our way to get you to the place you can actually have resources to fix your situation," he said.

For those who may be concerned for their safety on the skywalk, Hunter said they offer free 24-hour escorts to your car, "all building managers and property managers have skywalk's 24/7 number."

