Attempted kidnapping ends with chase, crash into police car in North Versailles

An attempted kidnapping ended during a police chase in North Versailles on Monday.

According to police paperwork, Alando Brooks was speeding along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in North Versailles and he didn’t stop when officers tried to pull him over.

Police said he swerved in and out of traffic and drove down several streets until his car collided with the police cruiser as he was turning.

After Brooks got out of the car and was taken into custody, police said they noticed a woman inside the car who was crying and visibly shaken. She told police that Brooks had forced her to stay inside the car when he took it. According to the criminal complaint, that was something that Brooks then corroborated later to police, saying “I kidnapped her, she had nothing to do with it.”

Court documents state Brooks told police the woman’s ex-boyfriend had hired him to kidnap her. He said the incident happened at a gas station, and that he was going to take her to an abandoned building in McKeesport.

Brooks is facing several charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, aggravated assault by vehicle and unlawful restraint.

