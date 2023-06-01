Attempted marijuana store break-in may be tied to Coldwater and Jackson thefts

TEKONSHA TWP. — Michigan State Police is investigating an attempted break-in at a Calhoun County marijuana dispensary as possibly connected to break-ins in Coldwater and Jackson.

Troopers said two suspects attempted to break into the Aim High dispensary in Tekonsha Township on M-60 just east of old U.S. 27 about 3:20 a.m. May 25.

Michigan State Police

Surveillance cameras showed the suspects as two Black males, one was thin-set and wearing jeans and a dark zip-up hoodie, the second person was heavy set and wearing light-colored jeans and a light-colored zip-up hoodie with a white symbol on the left side of the chest.

Troopers report both suspects had on masks that covered their noses and mouths. The pair were driving a newer dark-colored Ram truck.

MSP said the suspects match the description of two other dispensary break-ins on the same date in Coldwater in Branch County and Pulaski Township in Jackson County.

Coldwater Police have not released information on the Coldwater break-in.

Anyone with information should contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500, reference incident number 54-2700-23.

