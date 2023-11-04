Attempted murder arrest over Essex Police officer attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was attacked while responding to reports of a disturbance.

Essex Police was called to First Avenue, Canvey Island, at 04:00 GMT on Saturday after the reports from residents.

The officer was then attacked and sustained injuries to his neck. He has since been discharged from hospital.

A 45-year-old man remains in custody, with police still on the scene.

Det Ch Supt Andrew Waldie said: "We are taking this assault extremely seriously and it is totally unacceptable one of our officers had their life put in danger whilst trying to keep the public safe.

"I'm pleased to say the officer has been discharged from hospital and we are supporting him whilst he recovers.

"The arrested man remains in custody and we reassure the public that there is no risk as a result of this incident."

