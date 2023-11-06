Attempted murder arrest after pair injured in stabbing

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy, 16 and a man, 18, were seriously injured in a double stabbing.

Emergency services were called to an address in Meadowside in Nuneaton at about 02:25 GMT on Saturday following the attacks.

The victims were taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

Three others, aged between 17 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Three of the suspects have been released on bail, Warwickshire Police said.

An investigation has been launched and anyone with information has been urged to get in touch with the force.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk