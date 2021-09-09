Attempted murder by arson case headed to trial

Sep. 9—SUNBURY — A woman accused of attempted murder by arson will go to trial next week in Northumberland County Court.

Misty Dunbar, 26, of Elizabethville, is scheduled for jury selection at 9:15 a.m. Monday in front of President Judge Paige Rosini. The trial is expected to last two days.

Dunbar, who has been free on $1 bail since May 2020, faces 13 charges, including attempted murder and nine arson charges.

Mount Carmel Police arrested Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St., and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13, 2019. They're accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward Kelly Witmer, an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, arrest papers state.

Rhoads plead guilty on Aug. 7, 2020, to a felony count of aggravated arson with another person present inside the property and was sentenced by Judge Paige Rosini to 30 to 60 months in state prison with 377 days of credit and ordered her to pay a $100 fine, plus court costs and fees, and $95,257.85 in restitution.