Attempted murder case dismissed involving man attacked by Maryland father and son

Charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed Tuesday against a Hagerstown man accused of a May 2021 shooting after a prosecutor essentially told the judge the victim isn't cooperating.

Harold Lucas King Jr., 44, who had been held at the Washington County Detention Center since mid-May 2021, walked out of the courtroom after the hearing and got at least one big hug in the hallway.

The case involves a former Hagerstown man, Tyrone Anthony Jenkins, who was stabbed and shot in a family dispute and who ended up charged himself. Both King Jr. and his son, Harold Lucas King III, were charged.

Assistant State's Attorney Chris McCormack told Washington County Circuit Court Judge Joseph S. Michael on Tuesday that Jenkins lives in New York and "colloquially told us to go pound sand."

The state cannot meet its burden without the victim and now has a "very circumstantial case," McCormack said.

McCormack said it wouldn't be prudent to put the case before a jury.

Asked after the hearing if he or his client had a comment, Assistant Public Defender Robert Kline said, "Pleased with the result. Unfortunately, Mr. King had to spend a little more than two years in the detention center awaiting this resolution."

What allegedly happened on May 14, 2021?

Hagerstown police went to King III's home in the 800 block of Washington Avenue at 12:14 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, according to charging documents. When they arrived, officers found Jenkins suffering from stab wounds to his back and two gunshot wounds, one to the arm and the other to his forehead.

Charging documents describe accounts of the incident from Jenkins; King III; and Jenkins' girlfriend, who is King III's mother. King III was 18 at the time.

Jenkins told police he was arguing with his girlfriend when King III intervened, grabbing a knife and stabbing him, according to court records. He then saw the younger King use his phone and a few minutes later a man arrived in a car.

The elder King cocked a handgun as he approached the house, according to Jenkins' account in charging documents.

Jenkins said he and the father began fighting. Jenkins' girlfriend attempted to break it up and Jenkins said the elder King shot him.

The girlfriend told police she and Jenkins were arguing and her son got involved when the argument turned physical, according to court records. As Jenkins and Harold King III were fighting, the woman noticed Jenkins was "bleeding profusely" from his back.

When the fight broke up, she went into the backyard with Jenkins, at which point a black car drove up in the alley behind the home. A man got out and began firing a silver handgun, the woman told police, although "she was unsure of who the shooter was and would not provide a clear description," according to the charging document.

The woman found a car key next to Jenkins and handed it to police.

The son told police Jenkins was fighting with his mother. Jenkins allegedly struck him in the face and he reacted by pulling a knife and stabbing Jenkins as they were struggling, according to the charging document.

King III told police he called his father to "handle him," meaning Jenkins. He also told police he hoped his father would come over and "beat up" Jenkins.

The son said he was inside and coming down the steps to meet his father when he heard gunshots outside, according to charging documents. The son said his father was not there by the time he got outside.

The key the girlfriend found worked on King Jr.'s vehicle and police, with a search warrant, found a trash bag with clothes that appeared to be stained with blood in the trunk.

Case status for King III and Jenkins

King III pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in this case in May 2022, according to court records. Other charges, including attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, were dropped as part of the plea deal.

A sentencing hearing for King III is scheduled for late September. His defense attorney could not be reached for comment.

Jenkins was charged with assault stemming from the incident with his girlfriend that day.

She alleged he arrived at her home that morning "very drunk," continued drinking, and started arguing and yelling at her, according to court records. When she asked for her key back, he punched her in the face, forced her down and repeatedly punched her in the side, according to her application for charges against Jenkins.

The girlfriend also alleged that Jenkins, in the days after the incident, harassed and threatened her via phone, according to her statement.

Jenkins, in July 2021, entered an Alford plea to second-degree assault in Washington County District Court, according to court records. A first-degree assault charge was dismissed. Other charges, including misusing a phone by making repeated calls to harass, were placed on the inactive docket, according to court records.

An Alford plea does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence to obtain a conviction.

A District Court judge sentenced Jenkins to a year incarceration, suspending all but 65 days. Jenkins had already served that time since being held without bond at the detention center after the incident, according to court records.

Jenkins was put on 18 months supervised probation. The terms of his probation included staying away from King III's mother and completing an alcohol drug program.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Attempted murder case dropped against Hagerstown man in 2021 shooting