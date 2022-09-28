Attempted murder case opened after man, 42, shot on Big Island

Sep. 28—Hawaii island police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a shooting occurred in a subdivision in Puna Monday night.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a man who was shot at the Eden Roc subdivision shortly after 9 :15 p.m.

The Hawaii Police Department said a 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment.

Medics met the victim at a convenience store parking lot in Mountain View where they treated him and took him to Hilo Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police said his condition later improved to stable condition.

While officers responded to the initial call, police dispatch received another call from a man who reported he had been involved in a shooting outside of his residence at Waimaka O Pele Road in Mountain View.

Police said the man reported he had been shot at and then returned fire.

Police arrived and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Tipsters may also contact Det. Casey Cabral at 808-961-2384 or email him at Casey.Cabral @hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.