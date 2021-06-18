Attempted murder case opened after man, 39, shot in Waikiki

Jun. 18—Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in connection with a shooting in Waikiki Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Liliuokalani Avenue at about 11 p.m.

Jason Stone, 57, who resides in an apartment building near the scene said he heard a "big pop " at the time. "It sounded like someone kicked my screen door, " he said. "I heard a second pop. I knew that was a gunshot."

He stepped out on his balcony and saw a man on the ground. "There were two or three people trying to assist him, " Stone said.

Police arrived and administered first aid to the victim until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

EMS treated the victim, 39, who was shot in his right leg. The victim was also clubbed several times on the head with a pistol, according to EMS.

He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

There are no arrests at this time.

A surveillance video from a nearby apartment building shows two vehicles—a dark-colored vehicle and a light-colored vehicle—on Liliuokalani Avenue.

A male is observed walking toward the light-colored vehicle from the area of the dark-colored vehicle. A moment later, the same male steps out of the driver's side of the light-colored car and walks toward the dark-colored vehicle.

The video then shows a male exiting the dark-colored vehicle at which time a physical altercation ensued between the two males.

During the fight, a second male exited the dark-colored vehicle and punched the victim. The second male is then seen raising his arm at which time the victim falls to the ground.

The alleged gunman and other suspect fled the scene in the dark-colored vehicle. The video shows a woman exiting the light-colored vehicle and running toward the shooting victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.