Attempted murder charge added in Manchester shooting

Nov. 30—MANCHESTER — A woman shot in the hand during an altercation at her home Friday told police her son's father was waiting in her bedroom closet to kill her when she arrived home, according to a police affidavit.

William Ramos Sr., 63, was taken into custody a few hours later after attempting to evade police in his vehicle and fleeing on foot when he crashed on Interstate 84.

On Sunday police lodged an additional charge of attempted murder against Ramos, along with charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree reckless endangerment, and home invasion.

Ramos was arraigned Monday in Manchester Superior Court, but his case was transferred to Hartford Superior Court, which deals with more serious crimes. He is to appear there on Dec. 16.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

Around 9 p.m. Friday, a woman came to the police department to report that she had been shot in the hand.

In a preliminary interview, she told police Ramos threatened to kill her and they fought over a gun. The gun fired during the fight and the bullet hit her hand, the woman said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and officers spoke with her more thoroughly later. At that time the woman explained that she arrived home to what she thought was an empty house, except for her pets. She fed them, then went upstairs to her bedroom. While there she heard rustling in her closet, but believed it was her cat.

Suddenly, Ramos burst out of the closet and pointed a gun at her. Ramos said he was going to "put a bullet in her head" and then kill her son, the woman told police.

Ramos loaded a bullet into the gun's chamber and held the gun under her chin, she said. She grabbed the gun with both hands, leading to a struggle and the gun firing into her hand.

The woman said Ramos stopped to look at the gun after that, and she used the moment to run out of the house and drive to the police department. She said Ramos has abused her and her sons and once tried to kill her by cutting her throat and stabbing her in the face.

Story continues

A few hours later, police began using information from Ramos' cellphone provider to determine his location. It showed that Ramos was once again in the area of the woman's home.

Officers went to the area, where they found Ramos parked on the road. Ramos fled when police approached, striking an unoccupied pickup during his escape.

Several minutes later, state police located Ramos driving on I-84 westbound, and he subsequently crashed near exit 39A in Farmington.

Ramos attempted to flee on foot, but was captured with the help of a state police tracking dog. A handgun was found on the passenger floor in Ramos' car.

When Ramos was brought to the hospital for a hand injury, he told the doctor he shot his own hand because he was "drinking and killing" that night.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.