Attempted murder charge: Argument between Parks and Rec worker, teens escalated to fight and shooting

Prosecutors charged a 26-year-old St. Paul Parks and Rec employee with attempted murder Friday, saying he shot a 16-year-old Wednesday outside a rec center.

Several witnesses reported that the the teen and another juvenile argued with Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr. in front of the main entry door at Oxford Community Center, which includes Jimmy Lee Recreation Center and Great River Water Park.

“They started physically fighting and eventually ended up in the parking lot,” according to the criminal complaint. “Binford pulled out a firearm and shot once at the two boys.”

The 16-year-old underwent emergency neurosurgery and remains in the intensive care unit with a life-threatening injury, the complaint said.

Binford ran away and police arrested him about an hour later.

Binford told police there was a fight at the rec center Wednesday and he “had words with a girl who had let her brother into the building.”

“Binford had told the girl’s brother he couldn’t enter the building because the boy was part of the group that was causing trouble,” the complaint said. “Binford explained to the girl she had to understand the rec center’s rules. Binford got fed up, clocked out, and left the building. Binford heard the girl talking about him to her friends as he was leaving. Binford told the girl to shut the (expletive) up. The girl stepped up to Binford and told him not to talk to her like that.”

The 16-year-old intervened, which is when he and Binford “had words,” the complaint continued. Binford was walking away to catch his bus and said “he felt threatened because of” the past behavior of the teen and his friend. Binford said he gave the other teen a “baby shove” and that’s when the two teens “ran up and jumped him,” the complaint said.

Binford said he fired once and didn’t initially know if anyone had been struck when he left.

When investigators asked Binford why he shot “when they were all just standing there, Binford had no explanation and said it was just in the moment and he was sorry,” the complaint continued.

“Binford admitted he could have done something differently. Binford said he wouldn’t have shot (the teen) if they hadn’t put hands on him. Binford said they made his job hard, and he just wanted to come to work every day. Binford said it was not intentional — he didn’t come to work with the intent to harm someone. … Binford said he knew he could have left.”

