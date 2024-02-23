Attempted murder charge dismissed, Fargo man convicted of aggravated assault in Grand Forks

Feb. 22—GRAND FORKS — A Fargo man's attempted murder charge was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Grand Forks County court on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Makai Matthew Summers, 20, was sentenced to five years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with three years suspended, for Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

In August, police were dispatched for a stabbing

at an apartment building, according to an affidavit filed in the case. On scene, they spoke with Michael Allen Torrey Jr., who appeared to have lacerations and puncture wounds on his torso. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance and, once there, it was determined that he required surgery.

Torrey and a witness identified Summers as the attacker. An argument between the two resulted in the stabbing, the affidavit said.

In court Thursday, Summers' Class A felony attempted murder charge was dismissed through a plea agreement.

He has credit for 182 days in custody. Upon release, Summers will be on supervised probation for three years. If he successfully completes the probationary period, he will not be required to serve the suspended part of his prison sentence.

Summers owes $54,641.75 in restitution. He must begin making payments within 60 days of his release.