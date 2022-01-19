Attempted murder charge dismissed in Upper Burrell man's attack on mother

Jan. 18—An Upper Burrell man police said pointed a gun and pulled the trigger during a domestic dispute two years ago with his wheelchair-bound mother was paroled from prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Matthew Best, 33, had been in jail after his arrest on Oct. 24, 2020, after police said he attacked his mother with a loaded AR-15 rifle during a drug-fueled dispute at a day earlier. The weapon did not discharge, police said.

"He was high on methamphetamines and imagined people were threatening him. He thought it was an intruder he threatened but it was his mother," said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Ranger following Tuesday's guilty plea hearing.

Best's mother refused to testify against her son at trial, Ranger said.

Best pleaded guilty to an amended felony charge of aggravated assault, a crime that forfeits his future ability to own a firearm, according to the prosecutor. He also pleaded guilty to single counts of terroristic threats and loitering.

The prosecution dismissed charges of attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Best to serve up to two years, less two days, in the county jail and ordered he be paroled once his new address is verified. Best said he will live with a friend.

The judge also ordered Best to serve three additional years on probation and have no abusive contact with his mother, who Ranger said wants to have a relationship with her son.

Defense attorney Jason Nard said Best, a college graduate with a degree in business marketing, worked as a drywaller before his arrest.

"He expressed extreme sorrow and that he loves his mother very much. It was a domestic situation," Nard said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .